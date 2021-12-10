MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tevin Brown scored 22 points and Justice Hill added 20 with six assists as Murray State used a barrage of 3-point shots after halftime to defeat Memphis 74-72 on Friday night.
Brown made six 3-pointers and Hill five — each with four after halftime — as the Racers (8-1) made up a 14-point halftime deficit. Tyler Harris scored a bucket with five seconds left to help the Tigers pull within two, but they wouldn’t get another shot off.
KJ Williams had 13 points for Murray State (8-1), which won its fifth consecutive game. Carter Collins added 13 points.
Harris had 15 points for the Tigers (5-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games — a first in Penny Hardaway's three-plus seasons as coach. Jalen Duren added 14 points and three assists.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
