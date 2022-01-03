IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high tying 35 points to help Iowa beat Maryland 80-75 on Monday night.
Murray made 14 of 21 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots. Filip Rebraca had 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for Iowa (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) and Joe Toussaint added nine points, nine assists and three steals.
Murray gave the Hawkeyes the lead for good with a 3-pointer that sparked a 17-5 run midway through the second half. Toussaint added a 3 and Murray hit another from behind the arc before Tony Perkins made two free throws to cap the spurt and make it 68-58 with 5:22 remaining.
Eric Ayala hit a 3-pointer to trim Maryland's deficit to 77-75 with 10 seconds left but, after Iowa's Patrick McCaffrey made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, Ayala missed a pair of foul shots and Jordan Bohannan made two from the stripe to cap the scoring with 3 seconds to go.
Ayala led the Terrapins (8-5, 0-2) with 19 points. Fatts Russell added 16 points, Qudus Wahab scored 12 and Donta Smart and Hakim Hart added 11 apiece.
