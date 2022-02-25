LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds as Rider edged Niagara 70-68 on Friday night.
Allen Powell had 14 points for Rider (11-16, 7-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds. Dimencio Vaughn had 11 rebounds.
Marcus Hammond had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Purple Eagles (12-14, 7-10). Greg Kuakumensah added 16 points. Noah Thomasson had 14 points.
The Broncs improved to 2-0 against the Purple Eagles for the season. Rider defeated Niagara 70-67 on Jan. 23.
