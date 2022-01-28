JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored 14 points off the bench to help St. Peter's to a 77-51 win over Manhattan on Friday night.
Clarence Rupert had 13 points for St. Peter's (9-7, 7-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Doug Edert added 10 points. Fousseyni Drame had seven rebounds.
Ant Nelson had 11 points for the Jaspers (10-7, 3-5). Warren Williams added 10 points. Samba Diallo had 10 points.
