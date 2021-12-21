IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa to a 93-62 rout of Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday night.
Iowa (9-3) has won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak.
Connor McCaffery had 16 points for the Hawkeyes, who shot 47% (32 of 68) from the floor and had a 50-32 rebounding advantage. Jordan Bohannon made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Payton Sandfort scored all 10 of his points in the first half.
Joe Kasperzyk scored 14 points to lead SE Louisiana (4-9). Gus Okafor added 12 points and Jalyn Hinton had 11.
Iowa opened on an 18-8 run and built a 44-30 halftime advantage. Hinton scored the first points of the second half but the Lions didn't get closer. A 19-6 run stretched the Hawkeyes' lead to 78-48 with about five minutes to play.
The Hawkeyes won the only previous meeting, 57-50 at home, on Dec. 29, 2007.
Iowa faces Western Illinois at home on Dec. 29 before returning to Big Ten Conference play, hosting Maryland on Jan. 3. The Lions, who ended an eight-game road swing, host Millsaps on Dec. 29.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
