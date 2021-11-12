IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray scored a second straight career-high, putting up 25 points to lead Iowa in an 89-57 romp past Kansas City on Friday night.
The sophomore, who scored 24 points in the season opener against Longwood, scored 14 of his points in the first eight minutes of the second half to break the game open.
The Hawkeyes scored the final 10 points of the first half and held a 37-23 advantage at intermission. After Anderson Kopp opened the second half with a 3-pointer to pull Kansas City within 11 points, Murray sparked an 11-2 run with seven points of his own that put Iowa up by 20.
Murray hit 9 of 15 from the field and was 6-for-6 from the free throw line. He collected three steals and grabbed four rebounds. Iowa's all-time leading three-point shooter, Jordan Bohannon, came into the game four treys shy of tying the Big Ten record (374). He hit 3 of 5 beyond the arc and finished with 13 points. Filip Rebraca grabbed 13 rebounds.
Anderson Kopp scored 11 points to lead Kansas City, the only player to reach double-figure scoring for the Roos (0-2).
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.