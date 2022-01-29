DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Joel Murray had 19 points as Long Beach State beat UC Davis 70-63 on Saturday.
Murray made 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Colin Slater had 15 points for Long Beach State (10-9, 6-1 Big West Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Jordan Roberts added 10 points and seven rebounds. Tobias Rotegaard also had 10 points.
Ezra Manjon had 26 points for the Aggies (8-7, 2-3). Elijah Pepper added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.