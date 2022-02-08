LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray, Jr. scored 21 points and Dimencio Vaughn recorded a double-double and Rider beat Manhattan 76-67 on Tuesday night.
Vaughn scored 20 points and collected 11 rebounds and Mervin James had 16 points and nine rebounds for Rider (9-13, 5-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Allen Powell added 13 points and six assists.
Jose Perez had 26 points for the Jaspers (11-10, 4-8). Elijah Buchanan added 11 points. Josh Roberts had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
