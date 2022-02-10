NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grayson Murphy's floater in the paint with five seconds left lifted Belmont to a 48-47 win over Morehead State on Thursday night.
Will Richard registered 16 points and eight rebounds as Belmont won its seventh consecutive game.
Nick Muszynski had 14 points for Belmont (21-5, 11-2 Ohio Valley Conference).
Ben Sheppard, who led the Bruins in scoring entering the contest with 17 points per game, was held to only 2 points.
Belmont totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Johni Broome had 15 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for the Eagles (19-7, 11-2). Tray Hollowell added 12 points. Ta'lon Cooper had eight rebounds.
The Bruins evened the season series against the Eagles. Morehead State defeated Belmont 83-74 on Jan. 20.
