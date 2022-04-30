TORONTO (AP) — Ian Murphy and Luciano Acosta scored and Cincinnati held off Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday to open a home-and-home series.
The teams will meet again Wednesday night in Cincinnati.
Murphy opened the scoring in the 44th minute and Acosta made it 2-0 in the 52nd to help Cincinnati (3-5-1) win for the first time in three games in Toronto.
Jesus Jimenez scored for Toronto (3-4-2) in the 65th minute.
