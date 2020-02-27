Murky waters for Democrats David Horsey Feb 27, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cartoon David Horsey Cartoonist Comics Democrat Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Send Us Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on. Get started! Featured Events Tom Papa - Comedian Friday, February 28th, 2020 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm Gesa Power House Theatre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sirius XM presents comedian Tom Papa at Gesa Power House Theatre on Friday, February 28, 202… Read more Guest Artist Recital: Bruce Neswick, organ Saturday, February 29th, 2020 @ 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm Walla Walla University Church Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A celebrated composer of organ and choral music, Bruce Neswick is Canon for Music at Trinity… Read more Walla Walla Flood Fundraiser - Comedy Cares Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Courtyard Marriott Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Handmaid Cleaning and Wine Valley Comedy presents Comedy Cares. Our goal is to raise $2,000 … Read more International Women’s Day Brunch Reception Sunday, March 8th, 2020 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Tabitha Crenshaw Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email International Women’s Day Brunch Reception Read more Nature Poetry with Keetje Kuipers Friday, March 13th, 2020 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm Foundry Vineyards Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Join us for a wonderful evening of art, wine, and nature-inspired poetry. Keetje Kuipers, a … Read more Junior Achievement's "Ignite the Spark" Breakfast Thursday, March 19th, 2020 @ 7:00 am – 8:30 am Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Junior Achievement will be hosting their annual networking breakfast on March 19, 2020 at th… Read more EXPLORE: Cross Country Ski Social Saturday, March 21st, 2020 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Join us for a winter cross country ski social at Horseshoe Prairie. Together, we’ll learn th… Read more Click here to post or promote your event U-B Digital Replica Send a Letter to the Editor The Union-Bulletin strives to publish every letter we receive. To send a letter, click the button below. Get started! Job searchby realmatch Local social feed