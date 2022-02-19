CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Terrion Murdix had 20 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi got past Northwestern State 83-76 on Saturday.
Murdix shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. He added six rebounds and five steals.
Isaac Mushila had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (17-10, 6-7 Southland Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. De'Lazarus Keys added 14 points and nine rebounds. Trevian Tennyson had 11 points.
Kendal Coleman had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Demons (8-20, 5-9). Carvell Teasett added 13 points. Emareyon McDonald had 11 points.
The Islanders improve to 2-1 against the Demons for the season. In the most recent matchup, Northwestern State defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-76 on Jan. 29.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
