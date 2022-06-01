A murder suspect was fatally shot in Kent as law enforcement officers from three agencies fired their weapons Wednesday afternoon while trying to make an arrest, according to the Seattle Police Department.
A multiagency task force was in the 3500 block of South 222nd Place to arrest the suspect, according to SPD. Officers from SPD, Snohomish County and the U.S. Marshals Service fired their weapons, according to Seattle police.
No information was immediately released Wednesday night about the crime for which the suspect was being sought.
This story will be updated.
