PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bethy Mununga had a season high 18 points with 12 rebounds to help No. 23 South Florida beat Syracuse 77-53 in Saturday's first round of the women's Battle 4 Atlantis.
The Bulls (3-1) advanced to Sunday’s semifinals to face No. 2 Connecticut, which beat Minnesota in Saturday’s opener and first game of the inaugural women’s tournament at the Atlantis resort.
Mununga hadn't scored in double figures for any of the first three games, but the 6-foot senior had 12 points by halftime. Last year's No. 3 rebounder in Division I (12.9) also had secured her 10th rebound for a double-double by midway through the third quarter.
Sydni Harvey and Elena Tsineke each added 17 points for South Florida. The Bulls also shot 50% after halftime after a cold-shooting start, while they also finished with a 50-30 advantage on the glass that created a 22-2 advantage in second-chance points.
Christianna Carr scored 14 points to lead the Orange (2-2), who will face the Golden Gophers in Sunday's consolation bracket. Syracuse shot just 37% and made 7 of 27 3-pointers (26%).
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.