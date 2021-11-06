BERLIN (AP) — A knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany has injured several people, police confirmed Saturday morning.
Local police told The Associated Press that they received a call about the attack around 9 a.m. local time on Saturday.
The train in question, one of Germany’s high-speed ICE trains, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack.
One man has been arrested in connection with the attack at the train station in Seubersdorf, where the train is currently stopped, police said. Police said multiple people were injured but were unable to provide a specific number.
Around 200 people were removed from the train and taken to a local restaurant for refreshments, according to German broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the background behind the “terrible” attack was “still unclear” and is “now being clarified.” He said people in Seubersdorf, a municipality located about 473 kilometers (294 miles) south of Berlin, faced no “acute danger.”
“I hope that those injured and those who witnessed this will recover quickly and completely,” Seehofer said.
Bavarian state police were on the scene in Seubersdorf, local police confirmed.
A spokesperson for the German railway network confirmed that the station in Seubersdorf has been closed since approximately 9 a.m. and that train travel between Regensburg and Nuremberg has been suspended.
