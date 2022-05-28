COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Led by Hany Mukhtar’s two goals Saturday, Nashville beat the Colorado Rapids, 3-1.
Both of Mukhtar’s goals for Nashville (6-4-4) came in the first half, the first in the 15th minute, assisted by Daniel Lovitz, and the second in the 17th minute, assisted by Luke Haakenson.
Nashville also got one goal from C.J. Sapong.
Diego Rubio scored for the Rapids (5-6-3).
The Rapids outshot Nashville 15-7, with four shots on goal to five for Nashville.
Elliot Panicco saved three of the four shots he faced for Nashville. William Yarbrough saved two of the five shots he faced for the Rapids.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
___
