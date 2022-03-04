As someone who bikes daily in Seattle, I urge everyone who wants better bike lanes, bike trails, safer streets, more crosswalks and more safe routes to schools to support the Move Ahead Washington transportation legislation in Olympia.
This is a historic opportunity to make our state the most bikeable and walkable in the nation thanks to record levels of funding for these low-carbon and healthy activities. Call or email your legislators and tell them to vote for Move Ahead Washington. In addition to unprecedented levels of funding for job-creating biking and walking infrastructure in Seattle and statewide, this legislation would also create a statewide program to teach bike safety skills to public school children across Washington.
Legislators need to hear from you. Everyone who rides a bike will benefit from this legislation, which would also be a big step forward for climate action.
Paul Tolme, Seattle
