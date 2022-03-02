EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 16 points as fourth-seeded Mount St. Mary's defeated fifth-seeded St. Francis (N.Y.) 78-48 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference tournament on Wednesday night.
Mezie Offurum and Nana Opoku added 15 points each for the Mountaineers. Offurum also had seven rebounds. Malik Jefferson had 12 points and nine rebounds for Mount St. Mary's (14-15).
Rob Higgins had 12 points for the Terriers (10-20). Michael Cubbage added seven rebounds.
