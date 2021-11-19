MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Nana Opoku recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead Mount St. Mary's to a 74-70 overtime win over Robert Morris on Friday night.
Jalen Benjamin had 19 points for Mount St. Mary's (2-3). Mezie Offurum added 18 points. Malik Jefferson had 14 rebounds.
Rasheem Dunn had 18 points for the Colonials (0-4), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. Kahliel Spear added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Green III had 11 points.
Deandre Thomas hit a 3-pointer for Mount St. Mary's with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to make it 63-all and force overtime.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
