I appreciate Francisco Valenzuela’s Op-Ed about the sad state of Mount St. Helens, but he overlooked the most appalling aspect.
In 2013, the Forest Service (using taxpayer money and volunteer labor) created a new trail in the monument, the Crater View Trail. Leading up to the mouth of the crater, this promised to be the most spectacular experience on the mountain — more spectacular than the summit. The plan was for the route to be open to the public with a permit system.
But the route was never opened to the public. Instead, the Mount St. Helens Institute (MSHI) decided that access would only be granted via their guided trips — for which they charge $819 per person for a 10-mile day hike. In other words, the most spectacular route on the mountain is exclusively reserved for the wealthy. This is not public land; it is a country club.
I tried contacting the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) about this disgraceful situation, and it referred me to the MSHI. So I contacted MSHI, and it referred me back to USFS. There appears to be no accountability whatsoever. Perhaps converting the monument to a national park would be a way to correct this travesty.
Jason Styles, Bellingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.