Re: “An area unlike any in the world: Make Mount St. Helens a national park” [May 15, Opinion]:
From its founding in 1905, the U.S. Forest Service has resisted all conservation proposals for Mount St. Helens. While all the other major volcanic peaks in the Washington and Oregon Cascades received designations as wilderness or national parks, Mount St. Helens stood alone and unprotected in 1980.
It took conservationists nearly two years after the eruption to convince Congress that the Forest Service lacked the vision to manage “an area unlike any in the world” for science, education and recreation. The Forest Service opposed the national monument bill until President Ronald Reagan announced he would sign it.
For the next dozen years, Congress gave the Forest Service millions of dollars to repair and build roads, three visitor centers, viewpoints, picnic areas and trails, culminating with the Johnston Ridge Observatory in 1995. When the special funding ended, facilities soon began to deteriorate and close from neglect and lack of maintenance. Recreation and interpretation staff dwindled, and education programs were handed off to nonprofit partners.
The Forest Service still seems to carry a grudge over being forced to have the monument on its lands. Maybe it is time to consider turning Mount St Helens into a national park under new management.
Susan Saul, Vancouver, volunteer citizen public lands activist
