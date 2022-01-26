SEATTLE — How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022, by classification, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
Class 4A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Mount Si (9), 14-0, 90, 1
2. Union, 12-3, 80, 2
3. Kamiakin, 13-1, 67, 3
4. Curtis, 13-1, 64, 5
5. Camas, 13-2, 52, 6
6. Glacier Peak, 9-2, 45, 7
7. Davis, 10-1, 33, 9
8. Olympia, 13-3, 22, 4
9. Federal Way, 9-4, 10, 8
10. Richland, 12-3, 9, NR
Others receiving votes: Skyline 7. Mariner 7. Jackson 5. Tahoma 3. West Valley (Yakima) 1.
Class 3A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Garfield (9), 12-0, 90, 1
2. Auburn, 15-1, 79, 2
3. Mt. Spokane, 12-2, 71, 3
4. Rainier Beach, 11-1, 66, 5
5. Gig Harbor, 13-1, 43, 9
6. O'Dea, 12-1, 37, 4
7. Seattle Prep, 11-4, 31, 8
8. West Seattle, 8-2, 24, 6
9. Shorecrest, 12-2, 15, 7
10. Mount Tahoma, 12-3, 11, T10
Others receiving votes: Bellevue 8. Eastside Catholic 6. Liberty (Renton) 5. Timberline 3. University 3. Ferris 2. Mount Vernon 1
Class 2A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. North Kitsap (8), 13-2, 98, 1
2. Lynden (2), 12-1, 90, 2
3. Pullman, 12-1, 72, 4
4. R.A. Long, 8-2, 62, 3
5. Tumwater, 12-2, 56, 5
6. West Valley (Spokane), 11-2, 50, 6
7. White River, 11-1, 42, 7
8. Port Angeles, 7-3, 35, 8
9. Sehome, 10-4, 17, 9
10. Ridgefield, 14-2, 10, NR
Others receiving votes: Renton 7. Grandview 7. Franklin Pierce 2. Burlington-Edison 1. Clarkston 1.
Class 1A
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Lynden Christian (7), 15-0, 88, 1
2. King's (2), 15-2, 83, 2
3. Zillah, 12-0, 72, 3
4. Freeman, 14-1, 61, 4
5. Life Christian Academy, 10-1, 52, 6
6. Toppenish, 10-2, 41, 5
7. Annie Wright, 12-1, 40, 7
8. Quincy, 14-3, 27, 10
9. Chelan, 12-6, 12, NR
10. Colville, 10-3, 11, 9
Others receiving votes: Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 3. Seton Catholic 3. Overlake School 2.
Class 2B
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Okanogan (7), 15-1, 70, 1
2. Kalama, 11-1, 63, 2
3. Liberty (Spangle), 11-2, 50, 3
4. Colfax, 11-3, 42, T5
5. Columbia (Burbank), 15-1, 41, 4
6. Adna, 12-3, 28, 10
7. Cle Elum/Roslyn, 10-1, 23, 7
(tie) Ilwaco, 12-1, 23, 8
9. Napavine, 11-2, 18, NR
10. Brewster, 11-5, 10, 9
(tie) Chief Leschi, 11-1, 10, T5
Others receiving votes: Davenport 8.
Class 1B
School, Record, Points, Last Week
1. Cusick (7), 12-0, 70, 1
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 8-3, 62, 2
3. DeSales, 13-2, 55, 3
4. Moses Lake Christian Academy, 13-1, 41, 5
5. Lummi, 10-2, 37, 4
6. Riverside Christian, 11-1, 28, 6
7. Wellpinit, 7-1, 25, 8
8. Willapa Valley, 13-3, 22, 9
9. Northwest Yeshiva, 9-0, 19, 10
10. Sunnyside Christian, 8-3, 13, 7
Others receiving votes: Crosspoint Academy 5. Yakama Tribal 5. Oakville 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.