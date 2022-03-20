One driver died after causing a three-car collision on Interstate 5 in Federal Way on Sunday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Trooper Rick Johnson, a spokesperson for the State Patrol, said a car was traveling at a “high rate of speed” near 304th Street on Interstate 5 in Federal Way when the driver sideswiped a car and pushed it into another car.
Two of the cars — the speeding one and one of the ones it hit — were pushed off the freeway and onto the street below, Johnson said. The speeding car ejected its driver, who died; the other car flipped over but its occupants only had minor injuries. The other car that was hit was just pushed onto a shoulder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.