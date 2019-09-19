A motorcyclist died Wednesday night on Interstate 405 in Bothell when a car driven by a 42-year-old Kirkland man hit him, according to the Washington State Patrol. Police say the two men were racing.
The driver of the car, an Acura RL, was headed south around 10:30 Wednesday night, and the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Auburn man, was on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 in an adjacent lane, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both the car driver and the motorcyclist were reported to be racing at a high speed when the car hit the motorcycle, fatally injuring the rider, the state patrol said.