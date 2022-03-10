BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tra'Michael Moton had 12 points and 11 rebounds to carry Grambling State to a 60-58 win over Southern in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.
A'mari McCray scored with 38 seconds left for Grambling State's final points and a four-point lead and the Tigers held on to win.
Prince Moss had 11 points and eight rebounds for Grambling State (12-19). Cameron Christon added six rebounds.
Tyrone Lyons had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Jaguars (17-14). Brion Whitley also scored 13 points. Terrell Williams had 10 points.
