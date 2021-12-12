CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 24 points and 13 rebounds. Ebrima Dibba made two free throws with one second left and Coastal Carolina edged Wofford 60-59 on Sunday.
Dibba had 12 points and six assists for Coastal Carolina (5-3). Wilfried Likayi added eight rebounds and four blocks.
B.J. Mack hit a 3-pointer that gave Wofford a 59-56 lead with a minute to go, but Mostafa made two free throws at the 39 second mark and Dibba two more with :01 showing on the clock.
Wofford’s Max Klesmit got off a half-court shot that rolled around the rim and out as time expired.
Klesmit had 15 points for the Terriers (7-4). Austin Patterson added 12 points. Isaiah Bigelow had 11 points.
