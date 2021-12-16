CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Essam Mostafa tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Coastal Carolina to a 110-53 win over Regent on Thursday.
Vince Cole had 17 points for Coastal Carolina (7-3). Josh Uduje added 14 points. DeShawn Thomas had 13 points.
Coastal Carolina is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season. The 110 points were a season best for Coastal Carolina, which also achieved a season-high 30 assists.
Andrew Aiken had 20 points for the Royals. Andrew Walston added 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
