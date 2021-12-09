Washington state's 911 office and local counties will investigate a widespread 911 outage incident that impacted King County and six other counties on Thursday, according to the
Washington state Emergency Management Division.
The state agency said most 911 services were restored Thursday afternoon after issues were reported in seven counties, including King County. Impacted counties included Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish.
Emergency 911 services in Seattle were fully around 5:30 p.m., said Seattle Police Department spokesperson Det. Valerie Carson. The department reported the outage at about 3:30 p.m., and an alert was sent to Seattle residents shortly after asking people with emergencies to call the police department's nonemergency line, at 206-625-5011, or text 911.
The department's 911 emergency services number was down as well as the 911 line for Bellevue's Washington State Patrol and Valley Communications covering South King County, according to Seattle police spokesperson Patrick Michaud.
The outage also briefly impacted residents in Redmond and Bothell. Both Redmond and Bothell police departments said services were restored shortly before 5 p.m.
Bellevue residents were still able to reach emergency services by calling 911, according to Bellevue Police Department spokesperson Meeghan Black.
.
.
A full list of numbers to reach local agencies amid any 911 outages in King County can be found at kingcounty.gov/alt911. A full list for Washington counties can be found at mil.wa.gov/911-alternative-phone-numbers.
