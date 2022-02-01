ATLANTA (AP) — Actor Moses J. Moseley, who appeared as a pet zombie on the TV series “The Walking Dead,” has died, a talent agency that represented him confirmed Tuesday. He was 31.
Cheryl Kaleda of Premier Talent said in an email to The Associated Press that Moseley died on Jan. 23. She gave no further details.
“For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet,” Moseley's agents said in a statement. “We will miss him dearly!”
Moseley appeared in the AMC series “The Walking Dead” as a pet zombie kept by the character Michonne, played by Danai Gurira. His other credits included parts on the USA series “Queen of the South” and HBO’s “Watchmen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.