MILWAUKEE (AP) — Darryl Morsell posted 16 points as Marquette won its seventh straight home game, defeating Butler 64-56 on Saturday.
Justin Lewis had 11 points and seven rebounds for Marquette (18-10, 10-7 Big East Conference). Oso Ighodaro added four blocks.
Bryce Golden had 14 points for the Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13), who have lost four games in a row. Aaron Thompson added 12 points and six assists. Bryce Nze had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. Butler defeated then-No. 18 Marquette 85-79 on Feb. 12.
