RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Michael Moreno scored a season-high 24 points and Eastern Kentucky edged past North Alabama 80-76 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Jomaru Brown added 22 points and six steal for the Colonels.
Devontae Blanton had 16 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (12-15, 4-9 Atlantic Sun Conference). Curt Lewis added eight rebounds.
C.J. Brim tied a career high with 22 points for the Lions (9-17, 2-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Daniel Ortiz added 19 points and Aleksa Matic had 12 points and six rebounds.
The Colonels evened the season series against the Lions. North Alabama defeated Eastern Kentucky 76-75 on Jan. 11.
