RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 22 points as Eastern Kentucky rolled past NAIA-level Ohio Valley 103-74 on Thursday night.
Russhard Cruickshank had 14 points for Eastern Kentucky (2-0). Braxton Beverly added 13 points. Jomaru Brown had 12 points. Tariq Balogun tied a career high five blocks.
Cooper Robb, whose 21.0 points per game entering the contest led the Colonels, finished 1-for-5 shooting.
Andre Leavell had 31 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Scots and Ken Martin scored 14.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.