EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ta'lon Cooper had 14 points and seven assists as Morehead State got past Tennessee Tech 73-56 in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Johni Broome had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Morehead State (22-10). Skyelar Potter added 14 points and six rebounds. Jaylon Hall had 14 points.
Kenny White Jr. had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (11-21). John Pettway added 11 points.
