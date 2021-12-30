It's snowing! But you know that, of course.
By the time snow stops falling — sometime between late morning and early afternoon Thursday — an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow will have blanketed much of Western Washington.
A few areas, such as Lake Stevens and Marysville were hit with a band of heavier snow Wednesday night into Thursday, and had gotten 2 to 4 inches of snow by Thursday morning, according to Dana Felton of the National Weather Service in Seattle.
It's snowing more heavily closer to the Cascades, with Snoqualmie and North Bend seeing 3 to 5 inches, he said.
Near zero visibility on Snoqualmie Pass prompted the Washington State Department of Transportation to close Interstate 90 in both directions Thursday morning and warn of hazardous road conditions through the region.
After a dry Friday, the Puget Sound region could see a bit more snow early Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s or low 40s, Felton said.
"Hopefully, this will all be a memory come Sunday," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.