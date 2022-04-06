More than a dozen Alaska Airlines flights were called off Wednesday morning as the cancellation run that began Friday drags on.
The airline, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s largest carrier, announced 14 new cancellations as of 9 a.m., bringing the total number of flights canceled Wednesday to 34, according to FlightAware.com. Thirty-two Alaska flights scheduled for Thursday have been canceled, as have another four scheduled for Friday.
Staffing shortages have been largely to blame for hundreds of cancellations that have delayed or stranded tens of thousands of passengers.
While pilots are in short supply across the airline industry, Alaska has been hit harder by the pilot shortage than most of its competitors. The airline, in an increasingly bitter standoff with the union representing its pilots over a new contract, has lost dozens of pilots this year to other major carriers.
Some stranded passengers reported 10-hour wait times on Alaska’s customer-service line.
