MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis point guard Ja Morant left in the first quarter of the Grizzlies' game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night with what appeared to be a lower left leg injury.
The injury happened with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter. Morant was on the offensive end when he came up hobbling. He limped along the baseline to the Memphis bench. He was almost immediately helped back to the Memphis locker room.
Replays did not appear to show any significant contact on the play that Morant was hurt.
Morant, the second pick in the 2019 draft out of Murray State, is eighth in the NBA in scoring at 25.3 points a game. He also averages 7.1 assists. He was the 2019 Rookie of the Year.
