NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 21 points as Wagner extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 72-69 victory over St. Francis (BKN) on Sunday.
Zaire Williams had 13 points for the Seahawks (14-2, 8-0 Northeast Conference). Elijah Ford added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (6-15, 3-7). Michael Cubbage added 13 points and six rebounds. Rob Higgins had 13 points.
The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Wagner defeated St. Francis 81-76 on Jan. 15.
