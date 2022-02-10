NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 21 points as Wagner extended its winning streak to 14 games, topping Mount St. Mary's 69-57 on Thursday night.
Will Martinez had 13 points for Wagner (17-2, 11-0 Northeast Conference). Raekwon Rogers added 10 rebounds.
Jalen Benjamin had 16 points for the Mountaineers (11-12, 7-4). Malik Jefferson added nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.