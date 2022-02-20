SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore had the third triple-double in San Jose State history with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to carry the Spartans to a 71-55 win over New Mexico on Sunday, snapping the Spartans' 14-game losing streak.
Ibrahima Diallo had 14 points for San Jose State (8-19, 1-14 Mountain West Conference). Trey Anderson added 13 points. Alvaro Cardenas Torre had 10 points.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 17 points for the Lobos (11-16, 3-10). Jaelen House added 14 points. Jay Allen-Tovar had 11 points.
New Mexico defeated San Jose State 86-70 on Jan. 28.
