CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Moore had a season-high 20 points, Isaiah Wong scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Miami never trailed Sunday night in its 86-59 win over Florida A&M.
Moore, a sixth-year redshirt senior who went into the game having made 1 of 11 from behind the arc this season, hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Kameron McGusty added 14 points for Miami (3-1).
Wong, who made a layup with 0.7 seconds left helped the Hurricanes beat Florida International last Tuesday, made back-to-back baskets to open the scoring and Miami used a 16-4 run to push its lead into double figures for good before scoring 10 of the last 12 first-half points to take a 42-21 lead into the break.
M.J. Randolph scored six points and D.J. Jones the other four in a 10-0 that trimmed FAMU's deficit to 48-33 midway through the second half but McGusty answered with a 3-pointer — Miami's first points in more than four minutes — and the Rattlers got no closer.
Jones made 11 of 19 from the field and led Florida A&M (1-2) with a career-high 27 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Speer made 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points.
Miami made 31 of 62 from the field, made 10 3-pointers and outrebounded the Rattlers 49-33.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.