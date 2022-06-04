AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Brody Moore went 5-for-5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs and No. 13 overall seed Auburn set its season high for runs in a 21-7 win over Florida State on Saturday night to clinch a spot in the Auburn Regional final.
Auburn (39-19) plays the winner of Sunday morning's loser-out game between Florida State (34-24) and UCLA later in the day. A loss by the Tigers, who have scored 40 runs in two games at the regional, would force a Monday finale.
Moore walked to lead off the second inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Mike Bello to make it 1-0 and the Tigers led the rest of the way. Brooks Carlson hit a two-run homer in the third and Auburn blew the game open with a seven-run fourth inning that made it 14-1.
Joseph Gonzalez (7-2) gave up three runs on four hits and four walks over six innings for Auburn, striking out three. The Tigers drew 16 walks and had 19 hits — including five doubles, two triples and three home runs — but left 16 runners stranded.
Treyton Rank hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. His RBI single in the eighth trimmed Florida State's deficit to 16-7, but the Tigers added five runs in the ninth.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.