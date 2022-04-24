MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal fans chanted the late Guy Lafleur's name Sunday night before Canadiens took the ice to play the Boston Bruins.
The Canadiens played tribute to the Hall of Famer who died Friday at age 70 with a ceremony.
A video of Lafleur’s goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes.
On the boards, the usual ads were replaced by a simple tribute to Lafleur — listing his name, his number, his signature and the years of life -- 1951 to 2022.
