CINCINNATI (AP) — Joaquín Torres’ goal was pivotal for Montreal in a 4-3 win against Cincinnati on Saturday.
Torres’ winner came in the 67th minute to put Montreal (1-3-1) on top 4-3. Kei Kamara assisted the goal.
Montreal also got two goals from Djordje Mihailovic and one more from Kamara.
Brandon Vazquez and Luciano Acosta scored one goal each for Cincinnati (2-4-0).
Cincinnati outshot Montreal 13-9, with five shots on goal to six for Montreal.
Sebastian Breza saved three of the six shots he faced for Montreal. Alec Kann saved two of the six shots he faced for Cincinnati.
Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal visits the New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati visits the Seattle Sounders.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.