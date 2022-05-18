Jamiro Monteiro scored two goals, including the match-winner in the 80th minute, to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.
Portland took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute on a goal by Cristhian Paredes.
San Jose (3-5-4) pulled even on a diving header by Jackson Yueill in the 31st minute and took a 2-1 lead into halftime when Monteiro found the net in the 44th.
Bill Tuiloma scored the equalizer for Portland (3-4-6) in the 56th.
The Earthquakes outshot the Timbers 13-9, but Portland had a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.
JT Marcinkowski saved three of the five shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Aljaz Ivacic saved one of the four shots he faced for the Timbers.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
