BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) —
The Montana State women’s home basketball games slated for Thursday against Idaho and Sunday against Montana have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bobcat program, the university said.
Any potential rescheduling of Big Sky Conference games will be determined later.
The Cat-Griz men's and women's basketball games had already been moved from Saturday to Sunday because much of MSU's athletic staff is going to be in Frisco, Texas for Saturday's FCS national championship football game between Montana State and North Dakota State.
The Cat-Griz men's basketball game is still scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday in Bozeman.
The next scheduled game for the Montana State women's basketball team is Saturday, Jan. 15 at Southern Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.