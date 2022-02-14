BALTIMORE (AP) — Kris Monroe had a career-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help North Carolina Central hold off Coppin State 77-74 on Monday night.
Monroe hit 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range for NCC's Eagles (12-11, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Justin Wright had 19 points. Randy Miller Jr. added 14 points and Eric Boone scored 10.
Mike Hood had 17 points for CSU's Eagles (5-19, 4-5). Sita Conteh and Nendah Tarke added 14 points apiece.
North Carolina Central improves to 2-0 against Coppin State on the season. North Carolina Central defeated Coppin State 69-68 on Feb. 5.
