NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
General Electric Co., up $3.10 to $91.25.
The industrial conglomerate announced a $3 billion stock buyback plan.
MongoDB Inc., up $52.35 to $334.09.
The database platform's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
XPO Logistics Inc., up $8.11 to $70.04.
The freight transportation services company is splitting itself into two businesses.
Stitch Fix Inc., down 67 cents to $10.34.
The online clothing seller gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.
Thor Industries Inc., up $2.59 to $87.27.
The recreational vehicle maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue.
Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc., up $3.62 to $52.60.
The semiconductor equipment maker announced a $150 million accelerated stock buyback.
Yext Inc., down 55 cents to $5.37.
The software developer gave investors a weak financial forecast.
Bank of America Corp., up $2.45 to $41.04.
Banks gained ground on rising bond yields, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
