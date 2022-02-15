Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Intel Corp., up 86 cents to $48.44.
The chipmaker is buying Tower Semiconductor for about $5.4 billion in cash.
Arista Networks Inc., up $7.12 to $129.94.
The cloud networking company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.
MoneyGram International Inc., up $1.75 to $10.70.
The money transfer company is being bought by Madison Dearborn Partners for about $1.8 billion.
ImmunityBio Inc., up $1.28 to $7.03.
The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a potential bladder cancer treatment.
Restaurant Brands International Inc., up $2.05 to $59.21.
The owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons chains reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.
Fidelity National Information Services Inc., down $8.65 to $102.85.
The banking and payment technologies company reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue.
Leidos Holdings Inc., down $2.86 to $84.50.
The security and engineering company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Marriott International Inc., up $9.87 to $181.20.
The hotel operator reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
