PARIS (AP) — France midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni scored twice as Monaco won at Lille 2-1 to notch an eighth straight win and move up to second place in the French league on Friday.
Monaco is level on points with Marseille but leads on goal difference ahead of Marseille's game at Lorient on Sunday.
Second spot secures automatic qualification for next season's Champions League, and there are two rounds remaining after this weekend.
Tchouaméni scored his first from just outside the penalty area in the 42nd minute, after being set up by Monaco's 21-goal top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder and shooting past goalkeeper Léo Jardim.
English midfielder Angel Gomes equalized midway through the second half for 10th-placed Lille, last season's champion.
Tchouaméni netted again with a long-distance strike from 25 meters in the 75th after Brazilian Caio Henrique teed him up.
Monaco has not looked back since dominating Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 at home in March, and the mid-season hiring of coach Philippe Clement to replace Niko Kovac looks like paying off.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.