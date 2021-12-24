There weren’t a lot of bright sides to 2021, but there’s this: A lot of us had more time than usual for sitting and reading. Here are some of our favorites, from a year filled with books.
“Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” by Patrick Radden Keefe
It's a cliché to say about nonfiction that it reads like fiction — but seriously, if this book were a novel people would be saying it was too far-fetched. Keefe, a writer at The New Yorker and author of the great “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland,” expertly spins a tale both fascinating and horrifying: that of the Sackler family, who over three generations became insanely rich from the manufacture of pharmaceuticals. One of those drugs in particular, OxyContin, paved the way to a public health crisis and the tragic loss of thousands of lives. I read this book imagining the great actors who could play members of the Sackler family — the characterizations are that vivid — all the while learning astonishing details about opioids, medicine, law and human nature. Not exactly cheerful reading, but absolutely un-put-downable.
— Moira Macdonald
“Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead
The two-time Pulitzer Prize winner (for “The Underground Railroad” and “The Nickel Boys”) here goes on a bit of a holiday, crafting a crackling heist novel set in 1950s-’60s Harlem — and oh, is it ever fun. The central character is Ray, who owns a furniture store on 125th Street and believes, in a town where basically everyone’s paying off everybody else, that he’s more or less on the up-and-up. But of course Ray's got a few secrets, and he gets pulled into a job involving stolen jewels that belonged to a dangerous man’s mistress — and off we go, on a ride through smoky backrooms, crowded sidewalks, old-school coffee shops and evocatively named characters. Whitehead lets us hear and feel and smell New York on every page, and finds time along the way to poignantly remind us how neighborhoods — uptown and downtown — slowly change, sometimes disappearing before our eyes.
— M.M.
“The Fortnight in September” by R.C. Sherriff
I know I'm only supposed to be recommending two titles, but I'm slipping this in as well as I've lent it to two people since reviewing it earlier this fall and both adored it. Nothing I read this year transported me quite like this book, originally published in 1931 and reissued this year for its 90th anniversary. It's on the surface a simple story — a suburban London family of five prepares for, goes on and returns from their annual holiday to the sea — but from that story of a very specific time and place comes universal truths about family, happiness and finding your place in the world. This is a book in which you immerse yourself, like a warm pool, and emerge happier.
— M.M.
“The Copenhagen Trilogy” by Tove Ditlevsen, translated by Tiina Nunnally and Michael Favala Goldman
I read a lot of perfectly fine, but ultimately forgettable books. Once in a great while, I’ll pick up something that will attach itself to my brain and/or heart so profoundly and indelibly that it makes me wonder if there is a point to reading anything else because I know I won’t be able to replicate that experience. “The Copenhagen Trilogy” by Tove Ditlevsen is one of those rare books. The Danish author’s memoirs, divided into three discrete parts, begin with her working-class childhood, which she describes as “long and narrow like a coffin.” Her dreams of becoming a poet sustain her, but the burden of her talent also keeps her restless. She struggles to reconcile the demands of her mercurial mother, several husbands, her children, and eventually, an all-consuming Demerol addiction with that which she was born to do. With a simultaneous lyricism and detachment, Ditlevsen reports a life both liberated by art and doomed by it. Some 10 months after reading it, it’s still on my mind.
— Emma Levy
“Fake Accounts” by Lauren Oyler
Without knowing it, I was waiting for this novel. I usually prefer to keep the social media far away from the books I read for pleasure. The astrology, shameless personal branding, hollow moralizing, and rote therapy-speak makes me feel like I’m hallucinating. Why is everyone suddenly like this? The narrator of “Fake Accounts” takes advantage. She is a writer for a content mill and wryly describes her writing as “aimed not at clawing for some difficult specificity but at reaffirming a widespread but superficial understanding.” Circumstances lead her to Berlin, and in the tradition of Americans reinventing themselves abroad (think “The Dud Avocado” or “Leaving the Atocha Station”) she crafts “alluringly evasive” OkCupid profiles and goes on a series of dates performing her new personalities. Underneath the ruthless observations is someone who is clearly yearning for real connection — something difficult to find these days.
— E.L.
“Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters
This book made big waves when it was released early in the year, and I would normally shy away from such a big title in favor of spotlighting less-well known books I loved, but this one has stuck with me. Torrey Peters self-published two novellas prior to “Detransition, Baby” — “Infect Your Friends and Loved Ones” and “The Masker,” both of which are getting revamped editions from Random House next year — and they were harbingers of her genius. If you somehow haven’t heard of this book, it follows Reese, a transgender woman; Ames, a detransitioned trans woman; and Katrina, a cisgender woman, who all might (?) make a family with a baby. This book is juicy, hilarious, full of complicated characters and a soapy plot line that works perfectly. It’s about womanhood and the messy business of being human and the ways we see ourselves and each other, among many other things. It has its controversy, but one thing is guaranteed: You will not be bored, and you will not be able to stop reading.
— Sarah Neilson
“Small Bodies of Water” by Nina Mingya Powles
Nina Mingya Powles is one of my favorite contemporary writers. Her previous books include a poetry collection called “Magnolia” and an essay collection called “Tiny Moons: A Year of Eating in Shanghai.” She grew up in Aotearoa (New Zealand), lives in London, and has Chinese-Malaysian heritage, and she often explores culture and place in her writing. This new collection of essays is framed around bodies of water: Powles’ own relationship to oceans, lakes and rivers as a swimmer and a person who has always lived a life heavily influenced by water; and as conduits for understanding human connection, climate grief, migration, family, food, even earthquakes. Powles’ writing is serene and brilliant, and I could read it forever.
— S.N.
“The Leak” by Kate Reed Petty, illustrated by Andrea Bell
“The Leak,” a graphic novel for middle readers from writer Kate Reed Perry and illustrator Andrea Bell, tells the story of Ruth, a nerdy and somewhat obnoxious young girl who discovers that a local business is secretly polluting her neighborhood’s water supply. As the willful Ruth struggles to accurately document the filth and corruption for her school newspaper, she gets a crash course in the art and importance of responsible journalism. Arriving at a time when local journalism is underfunded, underappreciated and even under siege, “The Leak” is likely to inspire a whole new generation to fall in love with investigative reporting.
— Paul Constant
“Touching This Leviathan” by Peter Wayne Moe
Seattle authors were mighty this year, and locally produced comics like “Secret Seattle” and “We Hereby Refuse” deserve special acclaim. But one book by a Seattle author has haunted me since I first read it this summer: “Touching This Leviathan,” an inquiry into the ineffable awesomeness of whales by Seattle Pacific University professor Peter Wayne Moe. In a series of gorgeously written essays, Moe investigates the biology, history and literary representation of whales. But just as tourists on a whale-watch outing consider themselves lucky if they only spot a breaching fin or an errant tail, Moe finds that whales are too gigantic, too magisterial and too mysterious for our puny human brains to grasp in full. In the end, “Leviathan” is a celebration of those natural wonders that are just too breathtakingly big to fully comprehend.
— P.C.
“No One Is Talking About This” by Patricia Lockwood
As a digital émigré from the generation that thrilled to the marvels of the IBM Selectric typewriter, someone with an uneasy relationship with online environments and their habitués, I was fascinated (if slightly addled) to be immersed in the “blizzard of everything” on the other side of “the portal,” as the social media celebrity narrator of Patricia Lockwood’s “No One Is Talking About This” terms the web. Through the scrolling eyes of this “creature of pure call and response” we are submerged into an burbling, eddying stream of collective self-consciousness, until a very real-life family tragedy draws us gasping into the air again, to grapple with life and death in all its untweetable complexity. Kristen Sieh’s witty, heartfelt audiobook narration tames this brain-shattering cascade of thoughts and impressions, hitting all the right notes of irony, dread and wonder.
— David Wright
“Tokyo Redux” by David Peace
A long time in coming, David Peace’s lyrical literary crime novel “Tokyo Redux” was well worth the wait. Like the first two books in this trilogy — “Tokyo Year Zero“ and “Occupied City” — “Redux” centers on an actual unsolved crime from postwar Tokyo, in this case the mysterious death of Shimoyama Sadanori, the first head of the Japanese National Railways, found in pieces on a railroad track in 1949. Peace’s style is incantatory, his perspective haunting and obscure, his research impressive; anyone who has ever enjoyed James Ellroy should definitely pick him up. Each book stands alone, but their cumulative power is devastating.
— D.W.
“Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness” by Kristen Radtke
Loneliness is different from aloneness. And it’s what Kristen Radtke explores in this graphic nonfiction book using the lens of art, history, narrative, memoir, culture and psychology. I found “Seek You” to be eye-opening, alarming and sad. It was hard not to place myself in each situation or story she told and examined. Radtke conveys loneliness as a societal problem but also shows the extreme personal toll it can have on someone and how, the deeper into loneness you fall, the harder it is to come out.
— Jordan Snowden
“Under the Whispering Door” by TJ Klune
I will forever be a fan of TJ Klune’s quirky, heartwarming writing style. “Under the Whispering Door,” is a nourishing, serotonin-boosting, introspective look at life and moving through grief. When a reaper collects workaholic Wallace Price at his funeral, he’s far from ready to leave his life. But Wallace doesn’t really have a choice, does he? That’s how he ends up at Hugo’s teashop, a way station for those who have recently passed before they move on to what’s next. Thus beings a story of healing, finding one’s place and love.
— J.S.
